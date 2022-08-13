Venkat’s mixed signals confuse Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana Congress held intense discussions to chalk out strategies for the Munugode byelection, TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday rattled the party by finding fault with all the leaders at the state-level including AICC state in-charge Manickam Tagore.

In a series of televised interviews at his residence in Hyderabad, Venkat Reddy continued his attack on Revanth Reddy and other TPCC leadership, which he began around the time his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal left the party.

“Manickam Tagore goes to Jana Reddy’s residence but doesn’t care to call on me despite my house being nearby,” Venkat Reddy said.Referring to Addanki Dayakar’s objectionable remarks during Chandur public meeting, Venkat Reddy said that the remarks were made at the behest of the party’s top rung leaders.

Giving an impression that he would not go to Munugode and campaign on behalf of the Congress, Venkat Reddy said, “One compares with home guards, another abuses. The leaders on the dais should have immediately responded to Dayakar’s remarks. And these remarks came at a time when I was in a dilemma following my brother’s exit from the party.”

Making obscuring remarks about his continuance in the Congress and his role in the upcoming byelection, Venkat Reddy said that if Revanth Reddy tenders an open apology, and withdraws the remarks of “home guard, bartender”, he would consider campaigning. Incidentally, Dayakar has apologised for his mistake and Revanth clarified that he had nothing to do with the statement.

“I was neither communicated about the meetings, nor consulted about candidate selection, and campaigning. Why should I go to an uninvited event?” Venkat Reddy said, leaving his colleagues in the Congress trying to grasp the implications.

Revanth to campaign in Munugode today

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will start his party’s nationwide campaign ‘Azadi Gourav Yatra’ in Munugode on Saturday. He will start his padayatra at Samsthan Narayanpur and end it at Choutuppal, 15 km away. He will be touring the constituency from August 13 to 17

Bose Raju cautions Palvai Sravanthi

The Telangana Congress leadership held talks with Palvai Sravanthi, who has been in the eye of a storm. It is learned that the party has cautioned Sravanthi against giving anti-party statements. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy will be launching his Azadi Gourav Yatra in Munugode Assembly constituency from Saturday.

