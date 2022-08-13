Home States Telangana

Villagers tense as tiger prowls in Bhupalpally

The forest staff had already warned the people in the surrounding villages against coming out and moving into jungles alone.

Fresh tiger pugmarks found at Edlapalli village in the Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Residents of Edlapalli found the pugmarks of a tiger at Bhogula Vagu area in Malhar Rao forest range in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Friday.Scared, they immediately alerted the local police and forest department officials with a request for steps for protection from the wild animal.

The Forest Department staff immediately rushed to the area and examined the pugmarks. They went around the area to learn more about the big cat’s movement in the forest area.The District Forest Officer(DFO) has sounded a high alert in the Malhar Rao forest area and also put his entire staff on vigil.

According to Koyyur Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Naresh, they had identified the pugmarks and confirmed that a tiger was prowling in the area at night.The forest staff had already warned the people in the surrounding villages against coming out and moving into jungles alone. They specifically told the shepherds not to venture into the forest area with their herds for grazing.

Four teams each comprising three staff are on the field to identify the movement of the tiger in the forest area. The camera traps are also used to capture the movement and increase patrolling.

