Three Pharmacy students on joy trip to Akkampally reservoir drown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A weekend trip ended in a tragedy for three B Pharmacy students as three of them drowned in Akkampally Balancing Reservoir on Saturday. The bodies of the students of Balaji Pharmacy College in Chilkur, were fished out after hours of search operation by Gudipalli police and locals. Since it was a long weekend, they planned a getaway to Nagarjuna Sagar whose gates were opened recently following heavy rains.

The group of students comprising Priyanaka, Lohit, Avinash, Akash, Ganesh and Chandu headed to Nagarjuna Sagar on Friday night. Priyanka’s father Gajanand was also part of the group. They stayed in a hotel near Akkampally reservoir for the night.

On Saturday morning, they went to Akkampally Balancing Reservoir before their planned trip to Nagarjuna Sagar. They got into the water holding each other’s hands to keep themselves from being swept away by the current. Three of the students, Dinde Akash, Bantu Ganesh and Pandit Krishna went further deeper, lost balance and vanished. Locals who were at the spot immediately informed the police and jumped into the water to rescue the youths.

But it was too late. They traced the bodies of Akash and Ganesh after a twohour intense search. Since it was getting dark, they roped in expert swimmers who used nets and found the body of Pandit Krishna in the evening. Parents of the deceased were informed about the tragedy and the bodies were sent to Deverakonda Area Hospital for postmortem.

