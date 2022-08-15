'Centre acting against federal spirit': Telangana CM hits back at freebies remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government for diluting the federal spirit and insulting the welfare schemes as "freebies".

Addressing the people from Golconda fort after unfurling the tricolour as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Rao said that it was the responsibility of the governments to implement welfare schemes. But, the Centre was not discharging its duties properly. The Centre insulted the welfare schemes by branding them as freebies, Rao alleged.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Modi government was acting against the federal spirit and centralising the powers. The Modi government made a mockery of the provision of the Constitution - "India is a union of States", Rao alleged.

He also found fault with the Centre's decisions like cutting in FRBM loan limit and others. The Centre hatched a conspiracy again the state governments to destabilise them financially, Rao said.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana government raised Rs 1,49,873 crore in loans since June 2014. The entire loan amount was used for the construction of projects and to provide basic amenities in the state.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government for diluting the federal spirit and insulting the welfare schemes as "freebies". Addressing the people from Golconda fort after unfurling the tricolour as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Rao said that it was the responsibility of the governments to implement welfare schemes. But, the Centre was not discharging its duties properly. The Centre insulted the welfare schemes by branding them as freebies, Rao alleged. The Chief Minister alleged that the Modi government was acting against the federal spirit and centralising the powers. The Modi government made a mockery of the provision of the Constitution - "India is a union of States", Rao alleged. He also found fault with the Centre's decisions like cutting in FRBM loan limit and others. The Centre hatched a conspiracy again the state governments to destabilise them financially, Rao said. The Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana government raised Rs 1,49,873 crore in loans since June 2014. The entire loan amount was used for the construction of projects and to provide basic amenities in the state.