Telangana mountaineer conquers Mount Kilimanjaro; displays 75-feet long Tricolour at summit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yemula Nithin, a Junior Assistant in the Information and Public Relations Department and a certified mountaineer based in Hyderabad, successfully summited the Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, on the eve of Independence Day and displayed a 75-feet long Tricolor to mark 75 years of free India.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and is the highest single free-standing mountain at sea level in the world. Its height is 5,895 metres which is 19,341 feet above sea level and it is a dormant volcano located in Tanzania.

Earlier, he underwent a basic mountaineering course at Indian Himalayan Center and Adventure Ecotourism in Sikkim. In a recent Instagram post, he said, “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you are climbing it.”Officials of the PR Department congratulated Nithin on achieving the feat.

75-feet-long Tricolor to mark 75 yrs of free India

Nithin successfully summited the Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, on the eve of Independence Day and displayed a 75-feet long Tricolour to mark 75 years of free India. In a Instagram post, he said, “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you are climbing it.”

HYDERABAD: Yemula Nithin, a Junior Assistant in the Information and Public Relations Department and a certified mountaineer based in Hyderabad, successfully summited the Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, on the eve of Independence Day and displayed a 75-feet long Tricolor to mark 75 years of free India. Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and is the highest single free-standing mountain at sea level in the world. Its height is 5,895 metres which is 19,341 feet above sea level and it is a dormant volcano located in Tanzania. Earlier, he underwent a basic mountaineering course at Indian Himalayan Center and Adventure Ecotourism in Sikkim. In a recent Instagram post, he said, “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you are climbing it.”Officials of the PR Department congratulated Nithin on achieving the feat. 75-feet-long Tricolor to mark 75 yrs of free India Nithin successfully summited the Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, on the eve of Independence Day and displayed a 75-feet long Tricolour to mark 75 years of free India. In a Instagram post, he said, “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you are climbing it.”