TRR medical students to be reallocated on August 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will reallocate as many as 150 medical students of TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru, to other government or private colleges on Tuesday. An order in this regard was received from the Centre last week.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the new seats would be allocated on the basis of merit. “Instructions have been given to Vice Chancellor and Director of Medical Education in this regard,” he said. “Counselling for the students of other two colleges will be done as and when the State receives orders,” he further said.

The Telangana High Court had issued an order last month, on July 11, directing the State government to reallocate students from the three medical colleges — TRR, MNR and Mahaveer College — as the student’s admission to the colleges were cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The government was directed to reallocate students within four weeks. The students and their parents were anxious as no action was taken by the government even after three weeks.

