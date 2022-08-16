Home States Telangana

TRR medical students to be reallocated on August 16

An order in this regard was received from the Centre last week.

Published: 16th August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | Express)

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will reallocate as many as 150 medical students of TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru, to other government or private colleges on Tuesday. An order in this regard was received from the Centre last week.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the new seats would be allocated on the basis of merit. “Instructions have been given to Vice Chancellor and Director of Medical Education in this regard,” he said. “Counselling for the students of other two colleges will be done as and when the State receives orders,” he further said.

The Telangana High Court had issued an order last month, on July 11, directing the State government to reallocate students from the three medical colleges — TRR, MNR and Mahaveer College — as the student’s admission to the colleges were cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The government was directed to reallocate students within four weeks. The students and their parents were anxious as no action was taken by the government even after three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRR Institute of Medical Sciences T Harish Rao
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp