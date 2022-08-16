Two electrocuted while making arrangements for I-Day celebrations

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Two persons were electrocuted while making arrangements for Independence Day celebrations in Ananda Nagar of Indresham village under Patancheru mandal on Monday. Police said the locals were making arrangements for the celebrations on Monday morning and the youths were trying to fix the iron pole for flag hoisting when the victims — Anil Kumar, 42, a software firm employee and Thirupatiah, 36, a private company staffer — died on the spot while a bystander Dhanunjay received minor injuries.

Police said the iron pole came in contact with 11kV electrical wires, resulting in the accident. The bodies were taken to Patancheru Government Hospital for autopsy. Learning about the incident, Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy rushed to the hospital and assured the kin of the victims that the government would provide them with all possible support. Patancheru police have registered a case and begun the investigation.

