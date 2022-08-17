Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao seeks PM's intervention to rescind Gujarat's remission to Bilkis Bano case convicts

The Minister for Industries and IT also asked the PM to make necessary amendments to the IPC and Code of Criminal Procedure suitably so that no rapist can get a bail through judiciary.

Published: 17th August 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to rescind the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her kin during 2002 riots.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, "Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation."

All the 11 life term convicts in the case were released as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008.

The Minister for Industries and IT also asked the PM to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) suitably so that no rapist can get a bail through judiciary.

"Sir, I also urge you to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & The Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) suitably so that no Rapist can get a bail through judiciary. Strong legislations are the only way to ensure Judiciary can deliver swiftly & perform at its best," he said in another tweet.

AIMIM chief Asadudddin Owaisi had on Tuesday slammed the release of those convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case post-Godhra riots, said PM Modi talked about women's empowerment in his Independence Day speech but what example is being given with the release of the convicts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi KT Rama Rao Bilkis Bano gang-rape 2002 riots
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp