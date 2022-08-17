KT Rama Rao seeks PM's intervention to rescind Gujarat's remission to Bilkis Bano case convicts

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to rescind the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her kin during 2002 riots.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, "Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation."

All the 11 life term convicts in the case were released as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008.

The Minister for Industries and IT also asked the PM to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) suitably so that no rapist can get a bail through judiciary.

"Sir, I also urge you to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & The Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) suitably so that no Rapist can get a bail through judiciary. Strong legislations are the only way to ensure Judiciary can deliver swiftly & perform at its best," he said in another tweet.

AIMIM chief Asadudddin Owaisi had on Tuesday slammed the release of those convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case post-Godhra riots, said PM Modi talked about women's empowerment in his Independence Day speech but what example is being given with the release of the convicts.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to rescind the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her kin during 2002 riots. In a tweet, Rama Rao said, "Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation." All the 11 life term convicts in the case were released as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008. The Minister for Industries and IT also asked the PM to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) suitably so that no rapist can get a bail through judiciary. "Sir, I also urge you to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & The Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) suitably so that no Rapist can get a bail through judiciary. Strong legislations are the only way to ensure Judiciary can deliver swiftly & perform at its best," he said in another tweet. AIMIM chief Asadudddin Owaisi had on Tuesday slammed the release of those convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case post-Godhra riots, said PM Modi talked about women's empowerment in his Independence Day speech but what example is being given with the release of the convicts.