Home States Telangana

5 years on, Telangana airports find no place on UDAN map

In the last five years, UDAN has significantly increased the regional air connectivity in the country.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s flagship programme Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) has completed five years, no regional airport has been developed in the State so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first flight under the scheme on April 27, 2017, though the scheme was initiated on October 21, 2016, with the objective of providing air connectivity in Tier II and Tier III cities.

In the last five years, UDAN has significantly increased the regional air connectivity in the country. There were 74 operational airports in 2014. Because of the UDAN scheme, this number has increased to 141 by now, a release by the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday. 

The State proposed three greenfield and three brownfield airports — long back. The State government wrote several letters but there has been no progress. The State government proposed to take up the development of three greenfield airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and Mahabubnagar, and three brownfield airports at Mamnoor, (Warangal) and Basanth Nagar (Peddapally) and Adilabad. 

Techno-Economic Feasibility (TEF) reports in respect of all the airports have been submitted. But, the Centre says that the State did not give site clearance for the airports.

Differences on PMC charges

The AAI, according to sources, favoured Mamnoor, Jaaranpally and Adilabad airports. The State government wrote in January this year to the Civil Aviation Ministry. The contentious issues between the Centre and the State include Project Management Consultancy (PMC) charges among others.  The AAI wanted to pay 9%  PMC, whereas the State is willing to pay 5% changes. TS also wanted single window permits for all the airports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDAN Ministry of Civil Aviation UdeDeshkaAamNagrik
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp