5 years on, Telangana airports find no place on UDAN map

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s flagship programme Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) has completed five years, no regional airport has been developed in the State so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first flight under the scheme on April 27, 2017, though the scheme was initiated on October 21, 2016, with the objective of providing air connectivity in Tier II and Tier III cities.

In the last five years, UDAN has significantly increased the regional air connectivity in the country. There were 74 operational airports in 2014. Because of the UDAN scheme, this number has increased to 141 by now, a release by the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday.

The State proposed three greenfield and three brownfield airports — long back. The State government wrote several letters but there has been no progress. The State government proposed to take up the development of three greenfield airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and Mahabubnagar, and three brownfield airports at Mamnoor, (Warangal) and Basanth Nagar (Peddapally) and Adilabad.

Techno-Economic Feasibility (TEF) reports in respect of all the airports have been submitted. But, the Centre says that the State did not give site clearance for the airports.

Differences on PMC charges

The AAI, according to sources, favoured Mamnoor, Jaaranpally and Adilabad airports. The State government wrote in January this year to the Civil Aviation Ministry. The contentious issues between the Centre and the State include Project Management Consultancy (PMC) charges among others. The AAI wanted to pay 9% PMC, whereas the State is willing to pay 5% changes. TS also wanted single window permits for all the airports.

