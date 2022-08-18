Home States Telangana

No other state has achieved as much as Telangana: KCR

“Why the development that took place in Telangana is not happening in other States?,” Rao wondered and wanted the people to debate the happenings in the country.  

Published: 18th August 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visits Secretariat to check the progress of the construction on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the kind of development that took place in Telangana was not witnessed in any other State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called for a qualitative change in the country.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collectorate office, the Chief Minister said that the State government was providing 24X7 power supply to all categories of consumers and providing potable water. But, there was a shortage of power and drinking water in several States, including the national capital Delhi. 

“Why the development that took place in Telangana is not happening in other States?” Rao wondered and wanted the people to debate the happenings in the country.  Though, plenty of water and natural resources were available, the country did not witness much development in the last 75 years, the Chief Minister said. 

He expressed the wish that the country would achieve the kind of development China, Singapore and Korea achieved. He called upon the people to be careful about the ‘divisive forces’ trying to divide the country in the name of caste and religion.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 10 crore each for seven Assembly segments in Medchal district for taking up developmental works. These funds are in addition to Rs 5 crore given to each Assembly segment in the past.

Secretariat Visit

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing works at the new Secretariat building in the evening. He directed Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and the officials to expedite the construction works and complete them at the earliest. 

The Chief Minister inspected the Ministers’ chambers, meeting halls, anterooms and others. He gave directions on how to develop landscaping. The parking slot should be convenient to Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other visitors, Rao said.

