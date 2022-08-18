Home States Telangana

Telangana AI Mission, Wells Fargo launch Academic Grand Challenge

In this challenge, student teams from India are expected to build solutions for two areas.

Artificial Intelligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) announced the launch of the Academic Grand Challenge, in partnership with Wells Fargo, to foster innovation for the banking sector. T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM.

In this challenge, student teams from India are expected to build solutions for two areas. One involves building a futuristic, pure digital bank that integrates modern technologies to enable banking wherever and whenever. The other requires building a predictive analytics model to estimate financial markets performance during this year.

The winning student teams will receive prize money and merchandise worth Rs 5 lakh. This challenge is open to all student innovators in the country. Interested candidates can register at taim-gc.in/academic.
Student teams will be selected based on their approach note, and the shortlisted teams will get eight weeks to present a ‘Proof of Concept’. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique and result.

