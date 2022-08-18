Telangana AI Mission, Wells Fargo launch Academic Grand Challenge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) announced the launch of the Academic Grand Challenge, in partnership with Wells Fargo, to foster innovation for the banking sector. T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM.

In this challenge, student teams from India are expected to build solutions for two areas. One involves building a futuristic, pure digital bank that integrates modern technologies to enable banking wherever and whenever. The other requires building a predictive analytics model to estimate financial markets performance during this year.

The winning student teams will receive prize money and merchandise worth Rs 5 lakh. This challenge is open to all student innovators in the country. Interested candidates can register at taim-gc.in/academic.

Student teams will be selected based on their approach note, and the shortlisted teams will get eight weeks to present a ‘Proof of Concept’. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique and result.

