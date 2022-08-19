Releasing, felicitating rapists is a slap on the face of society: TRS MLC Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that releasing and felicitating rapists was a slap on the face of society, TRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said it was imperative to stop this extremely dangerous tradition before it takes the form of a legacy.

In a series of tweets, the MLC said: “The welcome to the rapists and murderers after they were released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society.” Kavitha was referring to the reception accorded to the 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of her kin during the 2002 riots.

The decision to release the culprits involved in heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day had tarnished the divinity of the day, she tweeted.“Their release took place despite the fact that the Central government had set guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners serving life sentences should not be pardoned,” Kavitha said.

“The BJP government in Gujarat has displayed insensitivity by releasing the rapists of the then five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of her three-year old child. This is not only against the law, but stands against humanity. Being a woman I can feel the pain and fear experienced by Bilkis Bano,” Kavitha tweeted, requesting the Supreme Court’s intervention and immediate action on the developments.

KTR condemns garlanding of rapists

Minister denounced the garlanding of rapists by tweeting: “This is a Blot on the Collective Conscience of our Nation. Rapists being garlanded & treated like war heroes or freedom fighters!!! Remember, what happened to #BilkisBano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow. Speak up India (sic)”

HYDERABAD: Stating that releasing and felicitating rapists was a slap on the face of society, TRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said it was imperative to stop this extremely dangerous tradition before it takes the form of a legacy. In a series of tweets, the MLC said: “The welcome to the rapists and murderers after they were released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society.” Kavitha was referring to the reception accorded to the 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of her kin during the 2002 riots. The decision to release the culprits involved in heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day had tarnished the divinity of the day, she tweeted.“Their release took place despite the fact that the Central government had set guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners serving life sentences should not be pardoned,” Kavitha said. “The BJP government in Gujarat has displayed insensitivity by releasing the rapists of the then five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of her three-year old child. This is not only against the law, but stands against humanity. Being a woman I can feel the pain and fear experienced by Bilkis Bano,” Kavitha tweeted, requesting the Supreme Court’s intervention and immediate action on the developments. KTR condemns garlanding of rapists Minister denounced the garlanding of rapists by tweeting: “This is a Blot on the Collective Conscience of our Nation. Rapists being garlanded & treated like war heroes or freedom fighters!!! Remember, what happened to #BilkisBano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow. Speak up India (sic)”