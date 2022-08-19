We’ve cleared Rs 1,380 crore power exchange dues, says Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of Centre-State face-off, the Central government included Telangana in the list of States that had turned defaulters in payment of dues to the Gencos. and directed the power exchanges not to sell power to it from midnight on Thursday.

However, Telangana paid around Rs 1,380 crore, the entire amount due, on Wednesday itself. Despite this, the POSOCO directed the exchanges not to allow Telangana to buy power through them. “We made the payment on Wednesday itself but even then the exchange is not selling power to us. We do not know the reason,” TS Genco and TS Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao told TNIE on Thursday.

Sources in the government said that the direction to the exchanges was indicative of the Centre’s “vindictive” attitude towards the State. On average, Telangana purchases around 20 MU of power every day from exchanges.

Prabhakar Rao recalled that when a similar order was issued in April this year, the State went to the High Court, which allowed Discoms to operate through power exchange as well as secure power through open access without any hindrance, pending disposal of the writ petition.

The officials on Thursday wrote to the Centre thus: “We will file a contempt case in High Court against the Centre for its action, on Monday,” Prabhakar Rao said, adding: “Please refer to your mail dated on August 18, 2022, wherein the buy and sell transactions in power market by Telangana are regulated on August 19. It is to bring to your kind notice that all payments indicated in the PRAPTI portal are made. Therefore, it is requested not to take any further action restricting Telangana utilities either from drawing power or selling power through the exchange.”According to sources, Telangana topped among 13 States, in not paying the dues till Wednesday.

No power shortage, say officials

Officials emphasised that there would be no power shortage in the State. They would increase the Plant Load Factor of thermal plants and also increase hydel generation so that the loss of 20 million units from the exchange would not have any impact on the consumers.

