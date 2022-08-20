Bandi Sanjay Kumar assures help to nomads if BJP is elected

By Express News Service

JANGAON: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday interacted with the nomadic community at Cheetakondur in Jangaon district during his Praja Sangrama Yatra. The nomadic community has been living in Telangana for the last 200 years.

The BJP leader lashed out at the government after hearing about the community’s plight. unity members complained that they have not benefitted from even a single welfare scheme of the State government, to which Bandi replied: “Expose the injustice by going door-to-door and dethrone CM K Chandrashekar Rao.” During the interaction, the community members demanded that the nomadic community be included in SC/ST category. In absence of reservation, they said, their children were facing many difficulties in receiving education.

The BJP leader lashed out at the government after hearing about the community’s plight. “KCR will not take any care except opening wine shops in some villages. Some states have already listed the nomadic community under the SC category,” he said.

Alleging that the CM was cheating the BCs, Bandi said that he had promised `1,000 crore for MBC corporation, but only `67 crore was released so far. He further alleged that the State government had sent a wrong report to the Centre over the nomad community.

Promises bridge for villagers

JANGAON: Before entering Chitakoduru village, Sanjay came across a flooded road. The villagers informed him that whenever there was heavy rain, the road connectivity to 20 villages was getting disrupted. The villagers said that their representations to the State government to construct a bridge fell on deaf ears. Sanjay assured them that he will bring pressure on the State government to build a bridge.

Sanjay also participated in Sri Krishna Janmashthami celebrations held at ‘Vardhan Ashram’ in Chitakoduru village, where he played with orphan children and distributed sweets and fruits to them on the occasion. On the occasion of ‘World Photography Day,’ Sanjay felicitated some local photojournalists and praised their efforts in bringing to light the grim scenario during the Covid-19 pandemic. Observing that the State government did nothing for the welfare of photojournalists, Sanjay promised them 2BHK houses and accreditation cards if the BJP came to power.

