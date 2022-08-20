BJP MLA Raja Singh in custody ahead of comedian Munawar Fauqui’s show

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Raja Singh has been taken into custody to prevent any trouble during the standup comedian Munawar Fauqui’s show, ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ on August 20 at Shilpakala Vedika. As a precautionary measure, the police have deployed 600 personnel at Shilpakala Vedika.

Raja Singh was detained at Bollarum on Friday by the Shahinayathgunj police while he was reportedly on the way to Shilpakala Vedika to set fire to the venue and thwart Munawar Faruqui’s show. Accusing Munawar of hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, Raja Singh reportedly threatened that the stand-up comedian would be beaten up at the venue.

According to sources, Cyebrabad police who granted Munawar permission a week back to host his show at Shilpakala Vedika, beefed up security at the venue. “Peaceful protest will be allowed but any violence will not be tolerated,” said a police official.

The police department is said to be planning to further strengthen the security at Shilpakala Vedika by deploying additional forces following a rumoured statement by Raja Singh that his followers already bought tickets online for the show on Saturday to assault Faruqui at the venue. There are allegations that ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ makes fun of Hindu Gods, especially Sita.

Singh on Friday tweeted, “When I protested against the use of such language (referring to a video of Munawar Faruqui) against Hindus, the Razakar government of Telangana arrested me. Arrested by Telangana Police because I raised my voice against Munawar Faruqui (sic).”

There is a question mark whether Faruqui would turn up for the event as he earlier postponed a show in Bengaluru slated for Friday. He is said to have taken the decision on health grounds.

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Raja Singh has been taken into custody to prevent any trouble during the standup comedian Munawar Fauqui’s show, ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ on August 20 at Shilpakala Vedika. As a precautionary measure, the police have deployed 600 personnel at Shilpakala Vedika. Raja Singh was detained at Bollarum on Friday by the Shahinayathgunj police while he was reportedly on the way to Shilpakala Vedika to set fire to the venue and thwart Munawar Faruqui’s show. Accusing Munawar of hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, Raja Singh reportedly threatened that the stand-up comedian would be beaten up at the venue. According to sources, Cyebrabad police who granted Munawar permission a week back to host his show at Shilpakala Vedika, beefed up security at the venue. “Peaceful protest will be allowed but any violence will not be tolerated,” said a police official. The police department is said to be planning to further strengthen the security at Shilpakala Vedika by deploying additional forces following a rumoured statement by Raja Singh that his followers already bought tickets online for the show on Saturday to assault Faruqui at the venue. There are allegations that ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ makes fun of Hindu Gods, especially Sita. Singh on Friday tweeted, “When I protested against the use of such language (referring to a video of Munawar Faruqui) against Hindus, the Razakar government of Telangana arrested me. Arrested by Telangana Police because I raised my voice against Munawar Faruqui (sic).” There is a question mark whether Faruqui would turn up for the event as he earlier postponed a show in Bengaluru slated for Friday. He is said to have taken the decision on health grounds.