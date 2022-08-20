Grand Janmashtami celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated on a grand scale at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills. Scores of devotees across the city visited the temple and received Lord’s blessings. As part of the festival, devotees offered prayers to the Lord in three different forms— Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Godha Krishna and Sri Laddu Gopal/Makhan Krishna.

Devotees were given an opportunity to perform Unjala/Jhulan Seva to Makhan Krishna. Sri Krishna Janmashtami began with “Shodashopachara Seva” early on Friday morning. Then Lord Sri Radha Govinda was adorned with flowers, new vastras, and specially crafted jewellery. A unique offering of 56 specially made food preparations called Chappan Bhog was offered to the Lord and a beautiful Raja Bhoga arati was followed by bhajans and kirtans.

President of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, Sri Satya Guara Chandra Dasa Prabhuji spoke on the importance of the divine appearance of Lord Sri Krishna in this world and the Janmashtami celebrations.

This was followed by the performance of melodious bhajans and kirtans and traditional dance by devotees during the Sankirtana.

As part of the festival, many exhibits and stalls showcasing the various service activities taken up by Hare Krishna Movement for the welfare of people were set up on the temple premises which included Bhojanamrita, Hare Krishna Vani magazine, folk youth preaching, and Tirtha Yatras.Besides, a “Heritage Fest” for kids was also conducted on the temple premises. Later all the devotees were served prasadam.

