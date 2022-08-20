KTR holds forth on investment advantages in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Industries and Commerce Department of Telangana on Friday conducted a ‘Diplomatic Outreach Programme’ to promote the State as an investment destination. Ambassadors, diplomats, consul generals, honorary consul generals, high commissioners, trade commissioners from about 50 countries participated in the event held at T Hub 2.0 facility.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave a detailed presentation about the various advantages the State offers for investors. He outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories. He stated that Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country.

“Telangana has a robust economy due to the thriving agriculture, industry and service sectors. We have a thriving information technology, life sciences, food processing, aerospace and defence sectors with several marquee companies setting up their largest facilities here.”

Later, KTR had an interactive session with all the participants of the program. On this occasion, KTR formally launched TIA - Telangana Investment Advisor - the virtual mascot and chatbot for the Invest Telangana Cell.

The delegates who were taken on a tour of the T Hub 2.0 facility interacted with various startups being incubated at the facility. They appreciated various institutions like T Hub, We Hub, T Works, TSIC, and TASK, that Telangana State has built over the past eight years.

