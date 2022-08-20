Home States Telangana

KTR holds forth on investment advantages in Telangana

The Industries and Commerce Department of Telangana on Friday conducted a ‘Diplomatic Outreach Programme’ to promote the State as an investment destination.

Published: 20th August 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister K T Rama Rao with delegates at ‘Diplomatic Outreach Programme’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Industries and Commerce Department of Telangana on Friday conducted a ‘Diplomatic Outreach Programme’ to promote the State as an investment destination. Ambassadors, diplomats, consul generals, honorary consul generals, high commissioners, trade commissioners from about 50 countries participated in the event held at T Hub 2.0 facility.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave a detailed presentation about the various advantages the State offers for investors. He outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories. He stated that Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country.

“Telangana has a robust economy due to the thriving agriculture, industry and service sectors. We have a thriving information technology, life sciences, food processing, aerospace and defence sectors with several marquee companies setting up their largest facilities here.”  

Later, KTR had an interactive session with all the participants of the program. On this occasion, KTR formally launched TIA - Telangana Investment Advisor - the virtual mascot and chatbot for the Invest Telangana Cell.

The delegates who were taken on a tour of the T Hub 2.0 facility interacted with various startups being incubated at the facility. They appreciated various institutions like T Hub, We Hub, T Works, TSIC, and TASK, that Telangana State has built over the past eight years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR KT Rama Rao Telangana Investment Advisor TIA
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp