Home States Telangana

Centre unable to digest 24-hour power supply to farm sector in Telangana, says Harish Rao

The Minister demanded to know if the BJP has done anything for the poor after it came to power at the Centre.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the Central government was unable to digest the measures being implemented by the Telangana government for the welfare of farmers in the State including the 24-hour power supply to the farm sector.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not agree to Centre’s demand to fix meters to agriculture pump sets and now they are trying to create electricity problems in the State by imposing restrictions on power purchases,” Harish said. The Minister demanded to know if the BJP has done anything for the poor after it came to power at the Centre. “There is no ministry for the BCs yet. The CM had written many letters in this regard but there has been no response,” he said.

Harish was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed double-bedroom houses at Palamakula village in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet district. In a meeting organised as part of the programme, the Minister lashed out at the BJP for looting the money of the poor and giving it to the rich. “The Central government is not interested in giving free rice to the poor, Rythu Bandhu benefits and financial aid under Kalyana Lakshmi. But they don’t hesitate to waive off loans worth crores taken by people like Adani and Ambani,” he said. “The public must teach the BJP a lesson,” he added.

Harish also said that KCR government was building houses for the poor without seeking a single paisa from the Centre. When the Congress was in power, electricity was not available even during the night, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao BJP Farmers welfare K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp