Centre unable to digest 24-hour power supply to farm sector in Telangana, says Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the Central government was unable to digest the measures being implemented by the Telangana government for the welfare of farmers in the State including the 24-hour power supply to the farm sector.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not agree to Centre’s demand to fix meters to agriculture pump sets and now they are trying to create electricity problems in the State by imposing restrictions on power purchases,” Harish said. The Minister demanded to know if the BJP has done anything for the poor after it came to power at the Centre. “There is no ministry for the BCs yet. The CM had written many letters in this regard but there has been no response,” he said.

Harish was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed double-bedroom houses at Palamakula village in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet district. In a meeting organised as part of the programme, the Minister lashed out at the BJP for looting the money of the poor and giving it to the rich. “The Central government is not interested in giving free rice to the poor, Rythu Bandhu benefits and financial aid under Kalyana Lakshmi. But they don’t hesitate to waive off loans worth crores taken by people like Adani and Ambani,” he said. “The public must teach the BJP a lesson,” he added.

Harish also said that KCR government was building houses for the poor without seeking a single paisa from the Centre. When the Congress was in power, electricity was not available even during the night, he said.

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the Central government was unable to digest the measures being implemented by the Telangana government for the welfare of farmers in the State including the 24-hour power supply to the farm sector. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not agree to Centre’s demand to fix meters to agriculture pump sets and now they are trying to create electricity problems in the State by imposing restrictions on power purchases,” Harish said. The Minister demanded to know if the BJP has done anything for the poor after it came to power at the Centre. “There is no ministry for the BCs yet. The CM had written many letters in this regard but there has been no response,” he said. Harish was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed double-bedroom houses at Palamakula village in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet district. In a meeting organised as part of the programme, the Minister lashed out at the BJP for looting the money of the poor and giving it to the rich. “The Central government is not interested in giving free rice to the poor, Rythu Bandhu benefits and financial aid under Kalyana Lakshmi. But they don’t hesitate to waive off loans worth crores taken by people like Adani and Ambani,” he said. “The public must teach the BJP a lesson,” he added. Harish also said that KCR government was building houses for the poor without seeking a single paisa from the Centre. When the Congress was in power, electricity was not available even during the night, he said.