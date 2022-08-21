‘Poacher’ KCR inspiration for BJP, says TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at BJP and TRS in one shot, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday said TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the inspiration for the BJP, in luring elected Congress leaders into their fold. He accused the Chief Minister of carrying out a poisonous experiment in the State for the last eight years and the BJP of imitating the same.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference at Choutuppal along with senior leaders after participating in the ‘Mana Congress Mana Munugode’ campaign in Munugode. Stating that the Chief Minister has been trying to destroy the forum which could question the government, Revanth sought to know how the BJP was any different. The BJP and TRS were trying to weaken the Congress, he alleged.

“The agenda, which is being implemented by the TRS and BJP, is similar.. foist false cases against dissidents, and even murder them, and purchase elected representatives like cattle in the market. Thus, converting the State into a vicious laboratory,” Revanth said.

Claiming that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who quit the party recently, too was no different from KCR, Revanth said the former has been inducting Congress-elected sarpanches, MPTC, and ZPTC members into the saffron party.

“The BJP should ask sarpanches, MPTC, and ZPTC members to resign before joining its ranks. The BJP has been paying only to individual leaders upon joining the party but not to the villages. Hence, they should also resign to get more funds for village development,” Revanth demanded. Referring to the bypoll in Munugode, he said, “If the BJP says this bypoll is for development, then it should make its four MPs to resign paving the way for bye-election in 28 Assembly segments under the four Lok Sabha constituencies. If Rajagopal Reddy thinks bypoll is for development, Congress will give B Form to him and he should contest on the party ticket.”

He demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah grant national status to Palamuru -Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rs 5,000 crore package to the Dindi project.Accusing the CM of not keeping poll promises, Revanth said, “Eight years ago, he promised to complete the irrigation projects by sitting at the project sites. Till date, they are pending, and there is no permanent solution to drinking water in the fluoride-affected region.” Responding to the CPI extending support to TRS, he appealed to the communist supporters to go by their conscience, not the bidding of their leaders.

Senior leaders skip campaign

The Congress launched the Munugode bye-election campaign christened, ‘save democracy’ - Prajaswamyaniki Padabhivandhanam (roughly translated as touching the feet of people) -- on a grand scale on the occasion of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s 78th birth anniversary on Saturday. Congress leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki reached out to all the 175 villages in the Munugode constituency and hoisted party flags. Senior leaders Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and local MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy chose not to attend the party programme. Meanwhile, Revanth said that Venkat Reddy is busy bringing back local leaders who left the party.

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at BJP and TRS in one shot, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday said TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the inspiration for the BJP, in luring elected Congress leaders into their fold. He accused the Chief Minister of carrying out a poisonous experiment in the State for the last eight years and the BJP of imitating the same. He made these remarks while addressing a press conference at Choutuppal along with senior leaders after participating in the ‘Mana Congress Mana Munugode’ campaign in Munugode. Stating that the Chief Minister has been trying to destroy the forum which could question the government, Revanth sought to know how the BJP was any different. The BJP and TRS were trying to weaken the Congress, he alleged. “The agenda, which is being implemented by the TRS and BJP, is similar.. foist false cases against dissidents, and even murder them, and purchase elected representatives like cattle in the market. Thus, converting the State into a vicious laboratory,” Revanth said. Claiming that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who quit the party recently, too was no different from KCR, Revanth said the former has been inducting Congress-elected sarpanches, MPTC, and ZPTC members into the saffron party. “The BJP should ask sarpanches, MPTC, and ZPTC members to resign before joining its ranks. The BJP has been paying only to individual leaders upon joining the party but not to the villages. Hence, they should also resign to get more funds for village development,” Revanth demanded. Referring to the bypoll in Munugode, he said, “If the BJP says this bypoll is for development, then it should make its four MPs to resign paving the way for bye-election in 28 Assembly segments under the four Lok Sabha constituencies. If Rajagopal Reddy thinks bypoll is for development, Congress will give B Form to him and he should contest on the party ticket.” He demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah grant national status to Palamuru -Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rs 5,000 crore package to the Dindi project.Accusing the CM of not keeping poll promises, Revanth said, “Eight years ago, he promised to complete the irrigation projects by sitting at the project sites. Till date, they are pending, and there is no permanent solution to drinking water in the fluoride-affected region.” Responding to the CPI extending support to TRS, he appealed to the communist supporters to go by their conscience, not the bidding of their leaders. Senior leaders skip campaign The Congress launched the Munugode bye-election campaign christened, ‘save democracy’ - Prajaswamyaniki Padabhivandhanam (roughly translated as touching the feet of people) -- on a grand scale on the occasion of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s 78th birth anniversary on Saturday. Congress leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki reached out to all the 175 villages in the Munugode constituency and hoisted party flags. Senior leaders Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and local MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy chose not to attend the party programme. Meanwhile, Revanth said that Venkat Reddy is busy bringing back local leaders who left the party.