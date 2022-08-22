Elect Rajagopal, TRS government will be gone just like... snap, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah has predicted that the TRS government will vanish into thin air if Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was elected MLA in the Munugode byelection.

Addressing the ‘Munugode Samarabheri’ at Munugode on Sunday, Shah termed the induction of incumbent legislator Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party the beginning of uprooting of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “corrupt” government by its roots and throwing it away for good.

Appealing to the people of Munugode and across the State to elect Reddy in the bypoll and bring the BJP to power in the next elections, Amit Shah assured them that in return, the party will put the State on the path of development and that all their aspirations will be realised under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I don’t have a problem with how extended the chief minister’s family may be, but why should the people of Telangana bear the cost of KCR’s family, which has been using Kaleshwaram project as an ATM?” he asked, claiming that there were no recruitments in the public education sector since 2014, while the Chief Minister’s family was prospering.

He also said that the sin of keeping the farmers devoid of a crop insurance scheme was on TRS, as their crops were destroyed in large tracts due to the recent floods. In the absence of the Fasal Bima Yojana, the farmers were deprived of insurance, he added. Criticising the Chief Minister for not keeping his promise of celebrating Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 just to appease the MIM, Shah said the BJP will observe and celebrate the occasion every year.

Amit Shah questioned what had happened to Chandrasekhar Rao’s other promises like 2BHK houses, unemployment honorarium, three-acre-land to SCs, Dalit Bandhu scheme, one-acre-land to tribals, and establishment of a super-specialty hospital in every district.“Forget about constructing 2BHK houses, the Chief Minister here is claiming credit for the construction of toilets in every household, in spite of the fact that the scheme was the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who funded it,” he pointed out.

Mentioning that the Chief Minister had paid no heed to the Centre’s advice to procure paddy from the farmers, Shah declared that after coming to power, the BJP will procure every grain from every farmer.

Rajagopal Reddy, who along with some local leaders joined the BJP in Shah’s presence on the occasion, said that he took the decision to resign from the Congress and the legislature, as he couldn’t bear the injustice meted out to the people who confided in him and elected him as Munugode MLA.

“In the last three years, I have made several representations and sought appointment to bring the issues to the notice of Chief Minister, but to no avail. No development took place because the State government willfully neglected Munugode. After my resignation, KCR woke up and announced pensions for those above 57 years of age,” he said.

Observing that the byelection was not about a person or a political party, he has called upon the people of Munugode irrespective of their political affiliation, to join forces and fight for a democratic Telangana by teaching the chief minister a lesson.“This is going to be a war between KCR’s family and the self-respect of the people of Munugode and Telangana,” he declared.

