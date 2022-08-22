Home States Telangana

Liquor scam: MLC Kavitha to file a defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders following allegations 

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, alleged that the Delhi liquor scam had links to Telangana and he suspected the role of CM KCR's family.

Published: 22nd August 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 06:11 PM

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Denying her role in the Delhi liquor scam, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said here on Monday that the BJP was in power and all the investigation agencies were in their hands and they could order whatever investigation that was required.
Speaking to reporters, Kavitha said that the BJP leaders were making baseless allegations against her as she was the daughter of the Chief Minister.

It may be mentioned here that West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, alleged that the Delhi liquor scam had links to Telangana and he suspected the role of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family. Another BJP leader also dragged Kavitha's name in the Delhi liquor scam.

Responding to this, Kavitha said that the allegations made against her and TRS were completely baseless and remain as mere allegations. "They have all the agencies in their hands and they can order whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate," Kavitha said.

She said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was vocal against the Central government and criticising its policies. "I believe and the people of the Telangana will also believe that rattled by the allegations made by Chandrasekhar Rao against the Central government, the BJP is trying to malign the reputation of our (KCR's) family", Kavitha said.

"We are from the family of fighters. We fought for separate Telangana. We are on the streets and always stand by the people and never go back on our fight," Kavitha said.

The TRS MLC alleged that the BJP government was using all the investigation agencies, media and everything to stifle the voice of the Opposition. "I am so sorry, the BJP is messing with the wrong people. We are not going to step down or go back. We are fighters," Kavitha declared.

She said that the Centre was playing vindictive politics, which was not good for the democracy. She said that it was not a healthy trend in politics to make baseless allegations. The efforts of the BJP leaders would remain 'useless', she said. She felt that the BJP leaders were making such efforts only to weaken the TRS leaders psychologically.

She recalled that the TRS faced several allegations even during the separate Telangana movement and was never cowed down by such false allegations. "We are not scared of such baseless allegations. The Central government failed to give proper replies on the issues that were raised by TRS including Bilkis Bano rape case," Kavitha said.

The defamation suit will be filed against BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Sirsa. Kavitha will also move the court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

