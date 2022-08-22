Wife got SCCL worker shot dead in bed: Police

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Godavarikhani police have identified two persons involved in the killing of an SCCL worker Korukoppula Rajender with the help of his wife, a senior officer said on Sunday. The victim was shot dead at his residence in the wee hours of Saturday.

A preliminary probe revealed the victim’s wife Ravali’s role in the murder. Police said Ravali had an extramarital affair with one of the suspects Bandam Raju and she wanted to get rid of her husband. She transferred some amount to Raju to purchase a pistol, said One Town Circle Inspector G Ramesh Babu.

Subsequently, Raju and his friend Sayeed entered Rajender’s house wearing helmets, shot him in the head while he was asleep, and fled on a motorcycle.

The couple was married for seven years. Since then, Raju, who wanted to marry Ravali but couldn’t, always held a grudge against Rajender. Police have registered a murder case against the trio and arrested Ravali. Raju and Sayeed are still absconding. “We have formed teams to nab them,” the officer said.

KARIMNAGAR: Godavarikhani police have identified two persons involved in the killing of an SCCL worker Korukoppula Rajender with the help of his wife, a senior officer said on Sunday. The victim was shot dead at his residence in the wee hours of Saturday. A preliminary probe revealed the victim’s wife Ravali’s role in the murder. Police said Ravali had an extramarital affair with one of the suspects Bandam Raju and she wanted to get rid of her husband. She transferred some amount to Raju to purchase a pistol, said One Town Circle Inspector G Ramesh Babu. Subsequently, Raju and his friend Sayeed entered Rajender’s house wearing helmets, shot him in the head while he was asleep, and fled on a motorcycle. The couple was married for seven years. Since then, Raju, who wanted to marry Ravali but couldn’t, always held a grudge against Rajender. Police have registered a murder case against the trio and arrested Ravali. Raju and Sayeed are still absconding. “We have formed teams to nab them,” the officer said.