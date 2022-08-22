Home States Telangana

Wooed by many parties, former minister Mandava ponders over his political future

"I have not yet taken decision though I have been invited by BJP leadership to join the party. However, once I make a decision, I will not go back. I am not someone who is easily influenced," he said.

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao with TDP leader Mandava Venkateshwara Rao on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior politician Mandava Venkateshwara Rao appears to be all set to shift his loyalties from the TRS to the BJP even as he is being wooed by other political parties.

“I have not yet taken a decision though I have been invited by the BJP leadership to join the party. However, once I make a decision, I will not go back. I am not someone who is easily influenced by anybody,” Venkateshwara Rao told Express on Sunday.

He had begun his political career in the TDP and represented Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency, known as Dichpally Assembly segment till the year 2009, six times, and also served in the N Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet. When in TDP, he was quite close to Chandrababu Naidu and also K Chandrasekhar Rao, who went on to launch the TRS and become the Chief Minister. He was known in TDP circles for his friendship with Chandrasekhar Rao. Ahead of the 2014 General Elections, he announced that he would quit politics and work only on farmers’ issues.

However, Chandrababu Naidu managed to convince him to continue in politics and he played a key role in the Congress-led grand alliance. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chandrasekhar Rao invited him to join the TRS. However, he was not very active in the TRS and the party too did not utilise his services at any level. Due to this, he has been silent for three years. Recently, the BJP leadership extended an invitation to Venkateshwara Rao and the party’s State leaders held discussions with him. Other political parties have also contacted him and are urging him to join them.

As of now, Venkateshwara Rao has not taken any final decision. He told Express that he knows what he wants and he has firm opinions on irrigation, drinking water projects, electricity, and providing employment to youth. “Is it possible to find answers to these issues through politics or has politics been limited to creating myths in the mind of people? It’s a question that has very tough answers. Political leaders should have a constructive opinion on people-centric issues. Now people are unable to understand what political parties stand for. This is not good for politics. After considering all these issues, if the time comes, I will take a decision,” Venkateshwara Rao said.

