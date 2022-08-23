Delhi liquor scam: Telangana BJP chief detained ahead of stir against alleged involvement of TRS' Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay's protest against the alleged involvement of TRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, was thwarted by police, who arrested him from his padayatra camp at Pamunoor village of Station Ghanpur constituency on Tuesday morning.

BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy has called for peaceful protests in all BJP Mandal offices on Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 6 pm. He has urged all democratic forces to condemn the alleged attack of TRS workers on BJP workers, who staged a protest in front of Kavitha's residence on Monday.

Sanjay had given a call for state-wide protests against cases filed on BJP workers who protested at TRS MLC K Kavitha's residence on Monday alleging her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. Cases were filed against 29 BJP workers, who were still lodged at Banjara Hills police station on Tuesday morning.

As Sanjay was preparing to protest at the padayatra camp by wearing black badges along with his party workers and leaders, police rounded up the camp and tried to arrest him.

Even after police managed to put him in the police vehicle, Sanjay's followers have been trying hard to prevent the vehicle from moving ahead.

Despite stiff resistance from BJP workers, the police personnel managed to arrest him and take him away.

The situation is still developing.

The police also arrested BJP MLA T Raja Singh in Hyderabad, when he planned a protest. The BJP called for state-wide protests against TRS against the liquor scam.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city and also against the religion.

Singh is purportedly seen making some comments against the religion.

Several people belonging to a community staged a protest in the old city area on Monday night demanding the BJP leader's arrest.

(With PTI Inputs)

