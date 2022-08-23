Home States Telangana

Hyderabad corporation to install garbage bins with wheels

The sanitation workers after sweeping the roads will shift the piled-up waste directly into the waste bins. After the bin gets filled up, it will be taken to the closest collection points.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For an efficient and orderly collection of garbage, as many as 5,500 moveable waste bins will be kept across the city over the next two weeks. This initiative will help the Swacchta Sainiks (sanitation workers) promote clean and sanitary surroundings.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with Re Sustainability Limited, formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers will position these 5,500 moveable bins on the streets of Greater Hyderabad. As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Re Sustainability is providing these bins to the Swacchta Sainiks, who form the backbone of the civic body’s efforts in keeping the city clean.

The GHMC officials told TNIE that the moveable bins with a capacity of 120 litres will be kept on the road-sides. The sanitation workers after sweeping the roads will shift the piled-up waste directly into the waste bins. After the bin gets filled up, it will be taken to the closest collection points. There will be separate vehicles that will come to the collection points to pick up these bins and take them to top garbage transfer stations.

Expressing gratitude to Swacchta Sainiks
Re Sustainability representatives said deploying moveable waste bins is part of their ongoing CSR initiative and is an attempt to express gratitude to the frontline sanitary workers, who toil to keep the city clean

