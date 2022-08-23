Justice league: List of happening in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

GO 111: HC pulls up govt for disobeying court orders

The Telangana High Court on Monday took a very serious note of the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) for disobeying its orders to submit its response to a petition which sought the implementation of GO 111 issued on March 8, 1996, and asked the State government to comply with the order and submit its report within two weeks.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan who was heading a division bench, asked: “The order to file response was issued in 2007. Fifteen years have already passed. When will the State file its counter affidavit?”. “Despite clear orders of the court, the State is taking things so lightly. This court is deeply saddened by the conduct of the Advocate General, who has not understood the significance of the order passed by this court,” the bench observed. Dr S Jeevananda Reddy, Forum for a Better Hyderabad (NGO), and Omin Maneckshaw Debara, who were the petitioners in the Writ Petitions, had requested a direction from the State government to implement GO 111 as the government had not stopped illegal constructions downstream of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

HC staff stage silent protest

All the High Court employees took part in a silent march organised within the court premises on Monday, protesting the Registry’s proceedings and the reallocation of AP High Court Registry candidates to the Telangana High Court Registry in response to a call made by the Service Association of Telangana High Court.

The employees of Telangana HC requested that no officers or staff members from the AP High Court at Amaravati be assigned to the Telangana HC. Service Association and JAC representatives made representations to the then Chief Justice and the current Chief Justice, as well as senior sitting judges and the Registrar General against such a move. They claimed that they had learned that the Telangana HC has issued proceedings for the re-allotment of AP High Court Registry candidates to the Telangana HC Registry.

