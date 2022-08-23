Priyanka Gandhi tells Telangana Congress leaders to work unitedly 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After taking Telangana's top leaders’ views into consideration during a series of a tete-a-tete, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday is learnt to have instructed them to work unitedly and in a disciplined manner to create a positive perception about the party among the masses.

Amidst the growing discontent among the Congress leaders, the party high command which comprised Priyanka and other party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore summoned the top leaders from the State to Delhi. Though the meeting was initially scheduled for Tuesday, it was advanced with the special interest of Priyanka in the Telangana party affairs.

Conspicuous by his absence at the crucial meeting was TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who informed Sonia Gandhi of his decision to stay away from the Munugode by-election campaign. Venkat Reddy shot off a strongly-worded letter to AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday. However, the party has decided to send an AICC emissary to cool the temper of Venkat Reddy.

TPCC chief A Revanth reddy, campaign committee chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and senior leader Damodar Rajanarsimha attended the meeting.

During their interactions with Priyanka, some of the leaders learnt to have complained against Revanth Reddy and Manickam Tagore’s style of functioning. “Responding to the issues raised by some of us, Priyanka advised the State party unit head and in-charge to work inclusively and impartially. Priyanka also suggested the leaders not to use offensive language,” said a senior leader. He said that Priyanka expressed her willingness to give considerable time to look after the State party affairs. He added that Priyanka told them it would benefit them as well as the party if they worked with coordination.

Communicating the details of the meeting, Revanth said that they had discussed party internal affairs, the appointment of office-bearers, and strategy for the ensuing Munugode by-election. He said that the party high command advised them to decide on the candidate for the Munugode by-election after consulting Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and R Damodar Reddy, who hails from the Nalgonda district under which Munugode assembly segment falls.

In his letter, Venkat Reddy said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his core team were attacking him.

Speaking to the media, he went on to demand the removal of Tagore as an in-charge post.

‘Below-the-belt attacks Increasing’

In his letter, Venkat Reddy said, “The below-the-belt attacks are seemingly increasing day by day which is bringing disgrace to the party among the people of Telangana...”

