Telangana BJP chief Bandi says KCR’s family involved in Delhi liquor scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that the former’s proposed “third front” is nothing but a “liquor front”. He said that the Chief Minister had toured Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal to form the “liquor front”.

Addressing a press conference in Jangaon, Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister’s family members were involved in the Delhi liquor policy scam, and demanded a response from Chandrasekhar Rao. “Whether his family members have met liquor mafia in Oberoi Hotel in Delhi or not? Whether they have travelled in a private flight arranged by Pillai or not? Whether the Chief Minister or his family have links with Ramachandra Pillai, Sharat, Srujan Reddy, and Abhishek? The Chief Minister should answer these questions.”

Referring to the Chief Minister’s allegation that the BJP government was fixing meters to borewells, Sanjay dared the former to either take a lie detector test or an oath before the Warangal Bhadrakali temple. He said that he was ready to take a lie detector test or take an oath before the goddess stating that the BJP government will not install meters. He added that he could provide evidence to corroborate his claims.

Stating that the BJP is ruling 17 States, Sanjay asked if the Chief Minister is ready to prove his allegations of harassing farmers. He slammed the TRS government for increasing the electricity tariff. “The TRS government is not in a situation to purchase electricity and pay salaries to employees. Sensing that his misrule would be exposed, KCR is blaming the Centre for his wrongs.”

Commenting on CPI alliance with TRS in the ensuing Munugode by-election, Sanjay said the communists were “red roses”. “The Chief Minister has devoured opposition parties ever since he rose to power and it is funny that he is talking about democracy.”

