BJP spreading dirty propaganda against Prophet as policy: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

The MP demanded that Raja Singh’s voice be recorded and the video sent for forensic analysis, so that a strong case is built against the BJP MLA.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the BJP of adopting a policy of spreading dirty propaganda against Prophet Muhammad and disturbing communal harmony in Telangana as well as the country. Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Hyderabad MP demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to the nonsensical and derogatory language used by the BJP MLA T Raja Singh against the Prophet in a YouTube video, which has angered Muslims across the country.

“If you want to wage a political war against MIM, TRS, or the Congress, do it. But just because you want to win the Munugode byelection, why are you disturbing the peace in Telangana and trying to create communal riots? Ganesh festival is just days away. What are you trying to do?” Owaisi asked. Referring to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, the MP asked: “Are you trying to take out a padayatra across the State to mobilise the people against one section? Don’t you feel ashamed when you face a Muslim during your padayatra?”

Pointing out that it was the responsibility of every politician and political party to ensure peace was not disturbed in the State, he said that Raja Singh’s comments could trigger communal riots and affect economic growth in the State.

The MP demanded that Raja Singh’s voice be recorded and the video sent for forensic analysis so that a strong case is built against the BJP MLA. “BJP should stop spreading such propaganda. The people are watching how BJP is spreading communal hatred,” Owaisi said. On reports of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans raised in Hyderabad during the protests against Raja Singh, he said that though it has not come to his notice, such acts had to be condemned.

