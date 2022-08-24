Home States Telangana

India to get back seven stolen artefacts including Nizam’s sword from UK museum

The agreement was signed during a formal ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and seven invaluable objects were handed over to representatives from India.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Glasgow Museum to Return Seven Stolen Artefacts. (Photo Twitter| @BNNUK)

Glasgow Museum to Return Seven Stolen Artefacts. (Photo Twitter| @BNNUK)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  India on Friday got possession of some invaluable artefacts looted from the country and taken to Britain before Independence, following an agreement signed between the High Commission of India and the United Kingdom’s Glasgow Life which manages Glasgow’s museums.

The agreement was signed during a formal ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and seven invaluable objects were handed over to representatives from India. Six of these objects were looted from shrines and temples across north India from places like Kolkata, Kanpur, Bihar and Gwalior, during the 19th century while the seventh object is a ceremonial sword of Indo-Persian design of wavy serrated serpentine blade and gold damascening, possible from around 1350 CE.

INTACH co-convener P Anuradha Reddy told TNIE that the sword went missing some time in the rule of Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, Nizam VI. “Salar Jung was the Prime Minister during Mahbub Ali Pasha’s reign. Sir Archibald Hunter had also taken charge as the General Officer Commanding of the Southern Army in 1907; he must have had some connections with the Hyderabad state and its rulers. I believe someone must have presented the sword to Hunter and it travelled with him to Europe.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glasgow’s museums UK Nizam’s sword Kelvingrove Art Gallery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp