Telangana: Unable to pay bribe, tribal couple tries to end life

MAHABUBABAD: Unable to pay the bribe demanded by the staff at Mandal Parishad Development Office in K Samudram to clear pending bills, a tribal couple staged a protest and tried to end their life by consuming pesticide on the office premises on Tuesday.

Chandu, who belongs to Komatipalli, has been visiting the office for the last four years, urging the officials to clear bills worth Rs 4 lakh after completing digging works on 280 soak pits. On Tuesday, Chandu and his wife reached the office carrying a placard that read: “We are not in a position to pay a bribe.”

The couple claimed that they were being harassed by the officials as they belong to a tribal community. Later, they also threatened to end their life by consuming a pesticide. Police reached the spot and prevented the couple from taking the extreme step.

