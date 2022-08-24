TRS leaders extend solidarity, attack BJP over ‘rowdy politics’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after BJP and BJYM workers staged protests outside MLC K Kavitha’s residence, several TRS leaders condemned the ‘attack’ on her residence. This took place after BJP leaders from New Delhi alleged that the TRS legislator was involved in the under-investigation ‘Delhi liquor scam’.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod and A Indrakaran Reddy along with MLAs, MLCs and scores of TRS Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators met Kavitha and extended their support. The BJP was trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Telangana, TRS leaders claimed. Speaking to reporters, Government Whip Balka Suman, Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) chairman A Jeevan Reddy and TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan alleged that the BJP was trying to bring down elected governments in non-BJP-ruled States.

Stating that BJP leaders were trying to implicate Kavitha in the liquor scam, they said people would revolt against the BJP. “Kavithamma - Telangana Bathukamma,” they said alleging that the BJP was using Central agencies against the political opponents.

Bajireddy Govardhan said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader in the country, who was questioning the lopsided policies of the BJP-led Central government. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy wanted the BJP to stop pursuing “rowdy politics”. The BJP was trying to disturb the atmosphere in the peaceful Telangana, he said.

