Home States Telangana

TRS leaders extend solidarity, attack BJP over ‘rowdy politics’

Stating that BJP leaders were trying to implicate Kavitha in the liquor scam, they said people would revolt against the BJP.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after BJP and BJYM workers staged protests outside MLC K Kavitha’s residence, several TRS leaders condemned the ‘attack’ on her residence. This took place after BJP leaders from New Delhi alleged that the TRS legislator was involved in the under-investigation ‘Delhi liquor scam’.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod and A Indrakaran Reddy along with MLAs, MLCs and scores of TRS Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators met Kavitha and extended their support. The BJP was trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Telangana, TRS leaders claimed. Speaking to reporters, Government Whip Balka Suman, Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) chairman A Jeevan Reddy and TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan alleged that the BJP was trying to bring down elected governments in non-BJP-ruled States.

Stating that BJP leaders were trying to implicate Kavitha in the liquor scam, they said people would revolt against the BJP. “Kavithamma - Telangana Bathukamma,” they said alleging that the BJP was using Central agencies against the political opponents.

Bajireddy Govardhan said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader in the country, who was questioning the lopsided policies of the BJP-led Central government. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy wanted the BJP to stop pursuing “rowdy politics”. The BJP was trying to disturb the atmosphere in the peaceful Telangana, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi liquor scam MLC K Kavitha BJP TRS Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp