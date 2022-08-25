CLP leader Mallu Bhatti demands Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh’s disqualification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday demanded that BJP MLA T Raja Singh be disqualified from the State Legislative Assembly as the saffron party leader shot a video to stir “communal tensions”. While terming the MLA a “repeat offender”, he insisted that Raja Singh be disqualified.

Coming down heavily against the BJP, Vikramarka, addressing a press conference, said the BJP has been attacking the State like locusts by damaging the constitutional values, integrity, and secular fabric. He said that Raja Singh also made objectionable comments on the food habits of “Dalits”.

“Raja Singh’s comments evoke disgust in a civilised society. Such hatemongers should not be allowed to roam freely in the interest of people. The State should take stern action in accordance with the law, otherwise, it has to be held responsible,” he warned.

