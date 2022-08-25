Home States Telangana

Telangana: Dichpally bids sombre farewell to 19-year-old IIIT-Basara student

The victim’s uncle mentioned that Suresh was the first person in the family to bag a seat at IIIT-Basara after securing cent per cent marks in Class 10.

Published: 25th August 2022 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Suresh Rathod, who died by suicide in his room in the IIIT-Basara hostel on Tuesday, are unable to control their emotions after his body reaches his native village Dichpally Thanda o

Family members of Suresh Rathod, who died by suicide in his room in the IIIT-Basara hostel on Tuesday, are unable to control their emotions after his body reaches his native village Dichpally Thanda o

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The atmosphere in Dichapally thanda of Nizamabad district was sombre as the body of Suresh Rathod, a 19-year-old IIIT-Basara student who had killed himself in his hostel room, reached his native village in the early hours of Wednesday. Family members carried out the funeral and last rites in the afternoon hours.

The entire village convened at their residence to console Suresh’s parents. Students of Telangana University (TU) and leaders of different parties paid floral tributes and consoled his parents. Several of Suresh’s schoolmates were also present. Subya Rathod, the victim’s uncle, mentioned that Suresh was the first person in the family to bag a seat at IIIT-Basara after securing cent per cent marks in Class 10. He added that Suresh was living with five others in the hostel room and hoped that they will reveal some information leading to the suicide.

He urged political activists to put pressure on the college management to find out the truth behind the incident. Anil Rathod, Suresh’s cousin, said the family was of the opinion that the government should step in and provide compensation and take measures that such incidents aren’t repeated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIIT-Basara Nizamabad Dichapally Suresh Rathod TU suicide
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp