Telangana: Dichpally bids sombre farewell to 19-year-old IIIT-Basara student

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The atmosphere in Dichapally thanda of Nizamabad district was sombre as the body of Suresh Rathod, a 19-year-old IIIT-Basara student who had killed himself in his hostel room, reached his native village in the early hours of Wednesday. Family members carried out the funeral and last rites in the afternoon hours. The entire village convened at their residence to console Suresh’s parents. Students of Telangana University (TU) and leaders of different parties paid floral tributes and consoled his parents. Several of Suresh’s schoolmates were also present. Subya Rathod, the victim’s uncle, mentioned that Suresh was the first person in the family to bag a seat at IIIT-Basara after securing cent per cent marks in Class 10. He added that Suresh was living with five others in the hostel room and hoped that they will reveal some information leading to the suicide. He urged political activists to put pressure on the college management to find out the truth behind the incident. Anil Rathod, Suresh’s cousin, said the family was of the opinion that the government should step in and provide compensation and take measures that such incidents aren’t repeated.