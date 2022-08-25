Telangana HC to hear BJP’s plea on Bandi’s yatra today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court has adjourned to Thursday the hearing on the writ petition filed by BJP Telangana Unit general secretary Bangaru Shruthi seeking a direction to the police to allow BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to continue his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha said the court would take up the petition as the first case, and also ordered the Warangal police to provide the number of cases registered against Sanjay Kumar and video recordings of the MP delivering speeches at various places, which are inciting in nature and may lead to law and order problems.

Srikanth Reddy, Government Pleader for the Home Department, and Senior Counsel Ramchander Rao, who was representing the petitioner, concurred before the court that the MP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra was undertaken without the police’s express written consent. Warangal Police prohibited the MP from undertaking the yatra since there could be law and order problems.

The judge took note of this submission and questioned the Government Pleader on how the police had permitted such a large march to proceed without a written permit. The judge ruled that “the court will not look at the aspect of permission” because the State and the petitioner had previously agreed that the yatra did not have written permission.

Additionally, the Government Pleader informed the judge that Sanjay Kumar was involved in 15 cases and that there are video recordings of the MP making hate speeches that are provocative and may result in law and order problems. The GP pleaded before the court to prohibit the continuation of the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

