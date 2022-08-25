Home States Telangana

Telangana MP Venkat Reddy remains tight-lipped on his role in Munugode byelection

After meeting AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Bhongir MP said they spoke about plans to fortify the party in Telangana

Published: 25th August 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite meeting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Wednesday, TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is reluctant to share his role in the upcoming Munugode byelection, in which his brother Rajagopal Reddy is one of the leading contestants.

As Venkat Reddy, in a letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, explained the reasons for not attending the recent meeting of State Congress leaders with Priyanka, the Congress high command sent Raja Baghel to hold discussions with the Bhongir MP, who in turn persuaded him to speak to Sonia or Priyanka Gandhi on his contentions.

Speaking to the media after a 40-minute-long tete-a-tete with Priyanka Gandhi, Venkat Reddy said he will not reveal the details of their meeting, specifically about the Munugode bypoll. He said they have discussed how to fortify the party in the State in wake of the General Elections. When asked about the Munugode bypoll, he said, “I will not speak about our discussion on Munugode and you should not ask.”

Vehement opposition
It was learnt that Dr Cheruku Sudhakar is also under consideration. However, Sudhakar’s candidature is reportedly being vehemently opposed by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Had expressed regrets to Sonia
After Venkat Reddy, in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, explained the reasons for not attending the meeting with Priyanka, the Congress high command sent Raja Baghel to hold discussions with the Bhongir MP

