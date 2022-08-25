Telangana MP Venkat Reddy remains tight-lipped on his role in Munugode byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite meeting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Wednesday, TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is reluctant to share his role in the upcoming Munugode byelection, in which his brother Rajagopal Reddy is one of the leading contestants.

As Venkat Reddy, in a letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, explained the reasons for not attending the recent meeting of State Congress leaders with Priyanka, the Congress high command sent Raja Baghel to hold discussions with the Bhongir MP, who in turn persuaded him to speak to Sonia or Priyanka Gandhi on his contentions.

Speaking to the media after a 40-minute-long tete-a-tete with Priyanka Gandhi, Venkat Reddy said he will not reveal the details of their meeting, specifically about the Munugode bypoll. He said they have discussed how to fortify the party in the State in wake of the General Elections. When asked about the Munugode bypoll, he said, “I will not speak about our discussion on Munugode and you should not ask.”

Vehement opposition

It was learnt that Dr Cheruku Sudhakar is also under consideration. However, Sudhakar’s candidature is reportedly being vehemently opposed by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Had expressed regrets to Sonia

After Venkat Reddy, in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, explained the reasons for not attending the meeting with Priyanka, the Congress high command sent Raja Baghel to hold discussions with the Bhongir MP

