Home States Telangana

HC allows Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to resume 'padayatra' 

The BJP had moved the court challenging a notice issued by the Warangal Commissionerate police on Tuesday to stop the 'padayatra' in Jangaon district, apprehending a law and order problem.

Published: 26th August 2022 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar being arrested by the police in Jangaon district on Tuesday, August 23. (Photo | PTI)

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar being arrested by the police in Jangaon district on Tuesday, August 23. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Two days after police stopped Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra', the High Court on Thursday allowed him to go ahead with the march.

The BJP had moved the court challenging a notice issued by the Warangal Commissionerate police on Tuesday to stop the 'padayatra' in Jangaon district, apprehending a law and order problem.

Police took Kumar into custody on Tuesday during a protest in Pamnoor, where he was camping as part of his 'padayatra', and shifted him to his residence in Karimnagar.

Welcoming the court order, the BJP said Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in Lok Sabha, would resume the 'padayatra' immediately.

The third phase of Kumar's 'padayatra' began on August 2 and is scheduled to conclude on August 27.

BJP national president J P Nadda will attend a public meeting at the end of the third phase of the 'padayatra'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padayatra Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP High Court
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp