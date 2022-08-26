IT wings in all primary health centres soon: Telangana Health Minister Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday announced that the Telangana government was planning to set up an IT wing in every primary health centre across the State. Speaking at the inauguration of the new academic building complex of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) here, the Minister said that Public Management Persons have been appointed in 630 PHCs to strengthen public health.

For the IIPH and the State government to work in tandem, the Health Secretary should be appointed as a member of the IIPH Board, Harish Rao opined. Due to the pandemic, awareness of public health has increased and both public and private sector healthcare providers are now focusing on public health, he said.“Realising the importance of public health, the Chief Minister has allotted 45 acres of land to IIPH. He has also announced financial assistance of another Rs 10 crore,” he said.

Harish Rao said that the efforts of eight years have yielded good results as the number of malaria and dengue cases has reduced in the State this year. He credited this to the rural development and urban development initiatives implemented by the government. The State provided medical care to the poor in the cities through 390 basti clinics. The scheme was even praised by the 15th Finance Council, Harish Rao reminded.

“We plan to increase the allocation to the health sector in the annual Budget to 4.5 per cent, meaning it would go up from Rs 6,295 crore to Rs 11,440 crore. The Centre in comparison has allotted only 1.1% of the budget to public health this year,” he said.

