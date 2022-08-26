Telangana: IIIT-Basara students get an idea of T-Hub

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: It was a fulfilling experience for the 150 students of the RGUKT, also known as IIIT-Basara, who visited the T-Hub at Hyderabad on Thursday. The group comprised 20 students from each branch of the varsity. RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao facilitated the tour for RGUKT students in the context of an MoU with TASK. The tour was designed to give an idea of the possibilities that lie ahead for the students.

T-Hub is a platform where innovators can take part in innovation activities. Prof Ramana said that the IT Minister has advised the students to take advantage of this opportunity. He said that many more such industrial tours would be arranged for them. T-Hub CEO Srinivasa Rao said that using the final year projects and ideas in a startup would be beneficial for the students and T-Hub would provide support.

TSIC Chief Innovation Officer Dr Shantha Thoutam said that the government has created many opportunities for students wishing to become entrepreneurs and advised the RGUKT students to take advantage of these opportunities.

