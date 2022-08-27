Dharma is on side of BJP ‘Pandavas’, claims Telangana party chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted that it was because the BJP believed in and worked to uphold ‘Dharma’ and the ‘Constitution’ that the party could get favourable orders from the High Court for the public meeting in Hanamkonda Arts College Grounds on Saturday.

The meeting will be addressed by party president JP Nadda. Addressing the media during his padayatra in Jangaon district on Friday, he said that while there was a countrywide debate regarding the alleged involvement of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members in the Delhi liquor Scam and the ED raids on various firms, the CM was trying to divert people’s attention through various means.

“KCR diverted the attention of the people for two days by bringing Munawar Faruqui. He wasted two more days by trying to obstruct our padayatra. Now he is trying to obstruct our public meeting. He thinks we will stop questioning him about his daughter’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. But our demand that he responds to the allegations against his family members will continue,” Sanjay Kumar said.

He said that while the Chief Minister was acting like the “eighth Nizam” by not allowing the public meeting to take place in Hanamkonda, BJP workers were fighting against the ruling party like ‘Pandavas’, and that ‘Dharma’ would ultimately prevail. “We are prepared to face attacks, PD Acts and jail. Let the CM use everything in his power.

We are not going to retreat,” Sanjay declared. Former MLC N Ramachander Rao, who spoke to the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, said that even during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Munugode, the police stopped BJP workers and media vans 3 km from the town, just to foil the meeting.

Sanjay alleged that the ruling party deliberately sent a “drunk TRS worker” during his padayatra in Konuru village of Zaffergadh mandal, to obstruct the procession. An argument ensued between the BJP workers and the police. Police lathi-charged BJP workers and damaged a party worker’s cell phone.

Nadda to meet actor Nithin during TS visit

Hyderabad: In yet another surprise move by BJP’s central leadership within a week, BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to meet Tollywood actor Nithin Kumar Reddy during his visit to Hanamkonda to attend the public meeting marking the conclusion of the third phase of party’s State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that he will also meet former cricketer Mithali Raj Though the venue of the meeting has not yet been confirmed, BJP sources told Express that based on various factors, it will happen either at the meeting venue or in Hyderabad.

As part of BJP’s two-pronged approach to add cine glamour to its election campaign, as well as to capture the voters of particular communities, the party’s central leadership has been implementing strategies in the past couple of weeks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah suddenly tweaked his schedule and met Tollywood actor Junior NTR at Hotel Novotel in Shamshabad before flying back to Delhi.

That meeting had set off intense speculations over what transpired behind closed doors. Nithin hails from the Reddy community and was born in Nizamabad district. He is also the son of film producer and distributor Sudhakar Reddy.

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted that it was because the BJP believed in and worked to uphold ‘Dharma’ and the ‘Constitution’ that the party could get favourable orders from the High Court for the public meeting in Hanamkonda Arts College Grounds on Saturday. The meeting will be addressed by party president JP Nadda. Addressing the media during his padayatra in Jangaon district on Friday, he said that while there was a countrywide debate regarding the alleged involvement of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members in the Delhi liquor Scam and the ED raids on various firms, the CM was trying to divert people’s attention through various means. “KCR diverted the attention of the people for two days by bringing Munawar Faruqui. He wasted two more days by trying to obstruct our padayatra. Now he is trying to obstruct our public meeting. He thinks we will stop questioning him about his daughter’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. But our demand that he responds to the allegations against his family members will continue,” Sanjay Kumar said. He said that while the Chief Minister was acting like the “eighth Nizam” by not allowing the public meeting to take place in Hanamkonda, BJP workers were fighting against the ruling party like ‘Pandavas’, and that ‘Dharma’ would ultimately prevail. “We are prepared to face attacks, PD Acts and jail. Let the CM use everything in his power. We are not going to retreat,” Sanjay declared. Former MLC N Ramachander Rao, who spoke to the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, said that even during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Munugode, the police stopped BJP workers and media vans 3 km from the town, just to foil the meeting. Sanjay alleged that the ruling party deliberately sent a “drunk TRS worker” during his padayatra in Konuru village of Zaffergadh mandal, to obstruct the procession. An argument ensued between the BJP workers and the police. Police lathi-charged BJP workers and damaged a party worker’s cell phone. Nadda to meet actor Nithin during TS visit Hyderabad: In yet another surprise move by BJP’s central leadership within a week, BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to meet Tollywood actor Nithin Kumar Reddy during his visit to Hanamkonda to attend the public meeting marking the conclusion of the third phase of party’s State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday. Unconfirmed reports suggested that he will also meet former cricketer Mithali Raj Though the venue of the meeting has not yet been confirmed, BJP sources told Express that based on various factors, it will happen either at the meeting venue or in Hyderabad. As part of BJP’s two-pronged approach to add cine glamour to its election campaign, as well as to capture the voters of particular communities, the party’s central leadership has been implementing strategies in the past couple of weeks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah suddenly tweaked his schedule and met Tollywood actor Junior NTR at Hotel Novotel in Shamshabad before flying back to Delhi. That meeting had set off intense speculations over what transpired behind closed doors. Nithin hails from the Reddy community and was born in Nizamabad district. He is also the son of film producer and distributor Sudhakar Reddy.