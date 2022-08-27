Hyderabad Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge to get two floating musical fountains

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, whose iridescent lights cast a spell on visitors at night, in Hyderabad will soon have floating musical fountains on either side, adding more glitz. Once in place, the fountains would run three shows every day between 7 pm and 10 pm on weekdays and four shows on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and on government holidays.

Each show will last about 20 minutes and the shows of both the fountains will be at the same time. Durgam Cheruvu Bridge boasts of having the longest precast segmental span in concrete extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge in the world.

To make it more attractive, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the HMDA, will set up two musical floating fountains at an estimated cost of Rs 8.03 crore. Sources told Express that HGCL invited bids for the supply, installation, and commissioning of two musical floating fountains the size of 40 metres x 10 metres in diameter, one on either side of the bridge including Operation and Maintenance for three years.

The entire project should be completed in one month from the date of signing the agreement. The agencies have to submit design concepts and technical specifications and a detailed drawing of the layout of the fountain along with the bid. The bidders need to present their concept through a visual presentation before a technical committee.

The successful agency should undertake the operation and maintenance of the system for a maximum of three years. The O&M includes the cost of repair, maintenance, and replacements of any or all of the equipment, components, or gadgets. The O&M covers managing all kinds of day-to-day operations (running musical shows as per the schedule) and maintenance of the entire musical fountain system including the supply of all kinds of materials.

