Nine medical colleges in Telangana get 232 PG seats

HYDERABAD: The Union government has sent its approval to add 232 Post Graduate seats in nine government medical colleges of Telangana “under the centrally-sponsored scheme for strengthening and upgradation of State government medical colleges to start new PG disciplines and increasing PG seats”.

The nine colleges are Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Suryapet, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Mahbubnagar along with Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad and Osmania Medical College (OMC) and Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad.

As many as 80 seats were approved for the GMC in Siddipet followed by 32 for OMC and 30 for GMC in Nalgonda. KMC Warangal and Gandhi Hospital got the least number of seats with 3 and 14 respectively. As many as 25, 16, 10 and 22 seats respectively were approved for GMC Suryapet, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and RIMS Adilabad.

A letter from the Ministry of Health and Family reached the State Secretary of Health, confirming the total cost of Rs 16.77 crore has been approved by the Centre for the scheme. The Union government has agreed to share 60 per cent or Rs 10.06 crore, of these expenses.

