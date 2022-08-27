Home States Telangana

Raja Singh remarks: People, police ensure peace prevails in Hyderabad

Top cops of the department were at hand, monitoring the situation from the confines of the Charminar Police Station.

Published: 27th August 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 04:12 AM

Muslims leave Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad after offering Friday prayers | Vinay Madapu

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested for his derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Friday prayers concluded smoothly across the State proving that the people at large want peace to hold and that they would not be provoked into vitiating the atmosphere. 

As a precautionary measure, the Hyderabad police deployed close to 500 personnel in the vicinity of the historical Charminar, but their presence had more to do with building confidence than keeping any overzealous youth in check. Top cops of the department were at hand, monitoring the situation from the confines of the Charminar Police Station.

The task of the police in maintaining peace was made easier by a video released by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi late on Thursday, in which he appealed to all Muslims to ensure harmony prevails in the city, and thereby “defeat the nefarious designs of some”. 

“If peace is destroyed in the city, BJP and its divisive forces will be victorious. The light from the torch of peace passed on to us by our forefathers should make the eyes of those trying to destroy it, close in shame,” the Hyderabad MP said.

He told the Muslims that any violence means the worst affected are the poor and that violence cannot discern the faith of the victim. Observing that it was the first time that a sitting MLA was booked under the PD Act, Owaisi said that the main demand of the Muslims was met by his arrest on Thursday. He also said that he has represented to the State government that all those who were arrested during the protests be freed.

South Zone DCP Sai Chaitanya, briefing the media at Charminar, said, “Friday prayers were conducted peacefully. All economic activities are going on as usual.” The DCP also appealed to people not to believe in any rumours. 

Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “Hyderabad is a peaceful city. Keeping this in mind, it’s the responsibility of everyone to safeguard the city.” He appealed to people not to post provocative videos and photos on social media. The Commissioner assured the citizens that the Hyderabad city police stands with them. He said that considering that the peace was holding, the police department is discussing easing the restrictions on shops closing timings.  

