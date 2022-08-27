Scared of KCR, BJP is targeting Kavitha: Telangana R&B Minister Vemula Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the BJP has been levelling false allegations against MLC K Kavitha to prevent the entry of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao into national politics. “TRS is not afraid of anybody,” he said. The Minister and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated several projects in the district. Speaking on occasion, he said that the Modi government had failed on all fronts. “His rule only benefitted the likes of Adani,” he said. ‘5G spectrum scam’ Prashanth alleged that the 5G spectrum allocation involves a big scam. “The government earned revenue of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the 2G auction 12 years ago. How is it that only Rs 1.5 lakh crore were earned from the 5G spectrum auction now,” he asked. He said that the Centre was using ED, CBI, etc to create fear in the minds of political activists.