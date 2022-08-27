Set up coach factory in Telangana or face wrath of people: Nama Nageshwar Rao to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao on Friday expressed intense displeasure with the Centre’s stance in fulfilling the bifurcation promises. During the 74th Railway Zonal Consultative Committee meeting along with South Central Railway general manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain, the MP criticised the Centre for neglecting major issues related to the railways.

He said that the Centre was testing the patience of the people of Telangana by not setting up a railway coach factory at Kazipet. He said that the Centre was showing extreme tardiness in the matter of railway projects to be given to Telangana. He expressed anger at the answer by the office of the Railway Minister that there was no need for a coach factory at Kazipet.

He asked the Centre to change its attitude and set up the coach factory and respect the sentiments of the people of Telangana. The MP said that along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, he had requested the Prime Minister and Railway Minister many times to allocate the coach factory. “For this, the State government has identified 150 acres of land and given it to the Railways.

"The Centre should change its attitude and set up the coach factory, otherwise, they will have to face the wrath of the people of Telangana,” Nama warned. The MP made it clear that they are ready to go to any extent to pursue the matter and protect the interests of Telangana. He said that the Centre was discriminating in the allocations made for Telangana in the Railway Budget every year.

