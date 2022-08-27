Telangana Congress leaders lashes out at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s parting shots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and RSS to further their communal agenda, TPCC leaders on Friday issued a joint media statement criticising Azad for enjoying various posts in the Congress for four decades and spewing venom on it while exiting.

These posts included serving as the Leader of the Upper House, a Union minister, CWC member and also the Chief Minister and more, they said. The statement issued by Damodar Rajanarasimha, J Geetha Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Anjan Kumar Yadav and others, said that Azad resigned at this particular time only to weaken Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ scheduled to begin from September 7, and the protest organised by the AICC in Delhi on September 4 against the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities.

CLP floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that Azad resigned at a time when forces like the BJP were playing divisive politics that are a threat to the founding principles of the Constitution and secularism, instead of fighting alongside the Gandhi family.

