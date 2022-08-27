Telangana: Nine-year-old complains against drunkard, abusive dad

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A nine-year-old Class III student of a government school at Mustabad left everyone stunned on Friday when he approached the police to lodge a complaint against his father for beating up his mother after consuming liquor.

The boy, identified as Sunkapati Bharath, requested Station House Officer V Venkateshwarlu to take action against his father who he said had badly beaten up his mother. Put at ease by the inspector, Bharath revealed that his parents Balakishan and Deepika quarrelled over a cell phone some days ago and the situation had deteriorated since then.

The police later found that Balakishan is a private employee and an alcoholic. The inspector summoned the boy’s parents to the police station and counselled them. He advised Balakishan to keep the well-being of the family in mind and warned him that any further complaint would invite strict action.

The boy’s father gave a written assurance that he would never resort to violence again and would mend his ways. A video clip of the boy’s interaction with the SHO made it to social media and soon went viral.



