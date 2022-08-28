Home States Telangana

BJP rewards the rich but ignores poor, says Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

He was speaking at a meeting after inaugurating double bedroom houses in Dubbaka in Siddipet district along with MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

Published: 28th August 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that at a time when the Centre was coming out with “anti-farmer laws”, the TRS government was trying to ensure their welfare. He said: “The Centre is conspiring to stop schemes like free power supply to farmers and halt Rythu Bandhu. It is anti-poor.”He called upon people to send the BJP-led Centre packing for opposing schemes that provide succour to the poor and farmers.

He was speaking at a meeting after inaugurating double bedroom houses in Dubbaka in Siddipet district along with MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA M Raghunandan Rao. He said he was saddened by the way the Centre was denying any benefit to the poor while rewarding the wealthy. The BJP had waived `12 lakh crore loans of the big industrialists but it is not inclined to continue the subsidy schemes meant for economically and socially backward people.

He said that the BJP had always dished out white lies and a non-stop tirade against Kaleshwaram not grasping how it was transforming rural Telangana into a verdant landscape. Referring to Aasara pensions, he said  “In the erstwhile TDP regime, the pension amount was a mere `50 and in the Congress regime, it was `200. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hiked the Asara pension to `2,016,” he said. District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and others were present.

