Hyderabadis thwarted BJP surgical strike on communal harmony: AIMIM president Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP said the BJP, which couldn’t understand the pulse of the city dwellers, tried to create a rift between the people of different faiths to divert their attention from rising inflation.

Published: 28th August 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi complimented residents of Hyderabad for “defeating the surgical strike of the BJP intended to disturb communal harmony” among people of various communities. In an oblique reference to jailed MLA T Raja Singh, he said the people had realised that they should not allow a legislator to hold the city for ransom.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Hyderabad MP said the BJP, which couldn’t understand the pulse of the city dwellers, tried to create a rift between the people of different faiths to divert their attention from rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

Warning those who were talking about fomenting violence, he said the law will take its course, and that those who wanted to do so, probably wanted to take some fresh air in Chanchalguda or Cherlapally prison. Reacting to the reports of the presence of Chinese bulldozers inside the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh, he questioned why those who loved and felt proud of using bulldozers (in a reference to BJP), were unable to seize them.

Demanding that a parliamentary session be convened immediately to discuss the Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh, Owaisi has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the reports.
“Despite an agreement in place between the two countries not to infiltrate into each others’ territories, China is doing aerial exercises in Arunachal Pradesh. It is building bridges there. What came out of 14-15 discussions between the two countries on the issue?

A war with China can occur anytime. What is the trade imbalance between the two countries, and how will it result in an increase in our trade deficit? Why don’t they answer these questions,” he asked, pointing his guns at the Centre.

He also pointed out that the process followed for the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir was very jurimetric, which was stated in a report prepared by a committee comprising a former home secretary, foreign secretary, and a retired High Court judge.

