Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Tollywood actor Nithin Reddy meet  BJP national chief JP Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday held one-on-one meetings with former captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj and Tollywood actor Nithin Kumar Reddy at Hotel Novotel in Shamshabad, soon after he landed at the airport.

Actor Nithin calls on BJP national president J P Nadda

at Hotel Novotel in Hyderabad on Saturday

According to the BJP Nadda spent around 15 minutes with them According to BJP sources, Mithali Raj expressed her desire to contest from the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment in the next elections and assured that she would serve the party in whatever responsibility given to her till then.

Nadda told her that he will discuss her request within the party forum and inform her about it. He, however, assured her that even in case her wish does not come true, the party will give her due importance.

Nadda discussed with Nithin the possibility of making the actor the brand ambassador for some Central government campaign, according to sources. Nadda reportedly requested Nithin to campaign for the BJP in the next elections. Before reaching the public meeting venue in Hanamkonda, Nadda, along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, offered prayers at the famous Bhadrakali temple.

HYDERABAD: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday held one-on-one meetings with former captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj and Tollywood actor Nithin Kumar Reddy at Hotel Novotel in Shamshabad, soon after he landed at the airport. Actor Nithin calls on BJP national president J P Nadda at Hotel Novotel in Hyderabad on SaturdayAccording to the BJP Nadda spent around 15 minutes with them According to BJP sources, Mithali Raj expressed her desire to contest from the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment in the next elections and assured that she would serve the party in whatever responsibility given to her till then. Nadda told her that he will discuss her request within the party forum and inform her about it. He, however, assured her that even in case her wish does not come true, the party will give her due importance. Nadda discussed with Nithin the possibility of making the actor the brand ambassador for some Central government campaign, according to sources. Nadda reportedly requested Nithin to campaign for the BJP in the next elections. Before reaching the public meeting venue in Hanamkonda, Nadda, along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, offered prayers at the famous Bhadrakali temple.